Employees hospitalized after reported chemical odor caused illness in Lehigh County: officials

A Friday workday turned into a trip to the hospital for over 50 employees of a pharmaceutical packaging company in Lehigh County.

First responders were called to the Sharp Packaging Solutions company, in Upper Macungie Township, Friday, around noon, on a report of multiple employees feeling ill and a chemical odor permeating the location.

Employees experienced nausea, vomiting and headaches after the odor seeped throughout the facility.

54 employees were hospitalized for treatment. The company reports 154 employees, in total.

Fire personnel say no abnormal readings were indicated and there’s no word on what caused the odor.