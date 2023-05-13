Empty the Shelters: All adoption fees waived at Pennsylvania SPCA animal shelters

article

Today is the day to give an innocent animal a second chance at a happy, healthy life!

If adopting a new pet has been on your mind lately, the Pennsylvania SPCA has just made that decision even easier.

Adoption fees have been waived all-day Saturday as part of the nationwide "Empty the Shelters" event to find forever homes for animals in need.

In Pennsylvania, available animals are adoptable for no fee at these PSPCA locations: