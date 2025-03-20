End of an era: Pica’s Restaurant will close its doors in Delaware County this summer, family says

It’s the end of an era.

A popular pizza restaurant in Upper Darby, Delaware County is closing.

What they're saying:

Pica’s Restaurant will close its doors this summer, according to the Pica Family, who posted a long message of thanks to the community on their social media and website this morning.

Their second location in West Chester, which opened in 2017, will remain open.

"I think the things we ate as young children stay with us, and when you taste it, it’s not only the great taste, but it brings back the memories," said Ross Delromano, a former Upper Darby resident. "I had a million family events here, they have a basement that has a room, and we did engagement parties, I think I had a wedding here."

Delromano and his childhood friend, Steve Maltepes, say they had to come in for lunch on Thursday after hearing the announcement.

"It’s the best pizza in the world, we’ve traveled the planet, ate at the best restaurants, I’d rather eat at Picas than anywhere else," said Maltepes.

"I was just in Italy last February and this pizza has ruined me, because it’s the only one that really hits home for me, and it’s different than anything else," said Delromano.

The third generation Pica siblings call the announcement a bittersweet business decision.

"It was difficult, very difficult, it was a decision we didn’t take lightly and it was a couple years in the making, but we just, in business, sometimes you have to make tough decisions," said Frank Pica, co-owner.

Pica’s started in West Philadelphia by Frank Pica Sr., the grandfather of the current sibling owners, when he was only a teenager—the master behind the unique square slices.

"He took his square pan, sliced his mozzarella, put the sauce on top of it, and he would give that to his customers and that’s how it began," said Angela Pica Oandasan. "We’ve been blessed throughout the years, families, countless families, third generations, I carried their children through the dining room, I now see their children."

The Pica family says they plan to open a new, smaller location in Delaware County, possibly takeout only, to serve some of the menu favorites. They have not announced the official closing date in Upper Darby.

Until then, the doors are open for business and memories.

"We’ve had all our baby showers, I had my mom’s 50th birthday party here," said Stacy Mccauley, of Delaware County, PA, who went to grab lunch for her family and several others after hearing the announcement.

"We’ve always come here, it’s like, ‘Oh where do you want to go to dinner? Picas, it’s Picas.’"