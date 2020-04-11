Endangered 74-year-old man missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered man missing from North Philadelphia.

Richard Alexander, 74, was reported missing by his niece, who last saw him when she dropped him off at Temple University Hospital around 4 p.m. Friday.

Due to coronavirus procedures, family members could not stay with Alexander at the hospital.

Just before 7 p.m., Alexander reportedly left the hospital without being seen.

Police described Alexander as 5-foot-7 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding Alexander's whereabouts is urged to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP