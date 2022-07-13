Where to enjoy films outdoors for free in the Delaware Valley

A family night at the movies doesn’t have to be a drain on your bank account. FOX 29 has you covered with a list of free outdoor movie listings across the Delaware Valley. Grab your lawn chairs, it is time to enjoy films outdoors, under the stars, with the family for free.

Philadelphia:

Sunset Social at Cira Green – movie nights on Mondays and Wednesdays on a 60-foot screen. Free and open to the public. Children and dogs welcome. Find out more information here.

Roxborough Movie Nights – Bring your own blanket for an outdoor movie night in Pocket Park. New Ridge Brewing Company will be onsite selling adult beverages, while local restaurants will have food for sale. Get more information here.

Montgomery County:

Plymouth Township Movie Series at 7:30 p.m. – At the Amphitheater behind the Plymouth Meeting Community Center, 2910 Jolly Road, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 19462. Get more information here.

Bethlehem:

SteelStacks is hosting its free family movie series at Levitt Pavilion. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy films under the stars. Get more information here.

Oxford, Pa.:

Movies in Oxford Memorial Park. Previews begin at 8:30 p.m. Get more information here.

Burlington County, N.J.:

Pemberton is hosting Movies in the Park. Bring a lawn chair and a blanket. Get more information here.

Camden County:

Collingswood, N.J. is hosting movies in Knight Park Tuesdays and Thursdays in July. In the event of rain, movies will be canceled. Get more information here.

Sea Isle, N.J.:

Excursion Park is hosting free movies each Wednesday night through August. Bring a blanket and chairs. Get more information here.