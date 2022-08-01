Enjoy scenic fields, live music at Shady Brook Farm's sunflower festivals every Saturday in August

article

Thanks to Shady Brook Farm, Saturdays in August can get a lot more scenic.

The Yardley, Pennsylvania farm is hosting sunflower festivals on Saturdays in August.

According to the farm, you can enjoy a wagon ride through the sunflower fields, take selfies on the scenic route, and enjoy live music, food, drinks and children's activities.

Different musical acts will play each Saturday, including Whiskey Logic, Stage Left, The Real Fugitives and The Dave Koster Band.

To purchase tickets, click here.