Erratic driver strikes officer 4 times in Montgomery County: police

The Brief An officer was struck multiple times by a suspect vehicle in a hotel parking lot. The suspect, driving a white 2021 Mercedes SUV, was involved in several police encounters recently. The investigation is ongoing, with the district attorney's office involved due to the officer discharging his weapon.



A dramatic confrontation unfolded in a hotel parking lot involving a suspect vehicle and township police.

Police respond to erratic driver

What we know:

At around 12:39 p.m., police responded to a call about an erratic driver near Hickory and Narcissa Roads.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white 2021 Mercedes SUV, at the DoubleTree hotel parking lot.

Police say the vehicle intentionally struck a police car and later hit an officer multiple times.

They say the officer discharged his weapon at the vehicle, which fled the scene.

Responding officers were also injured when the suspect vehicle collided with their cars.

Suspect's history with law enforcement

Detectives say the suspect vehicle had been involved in at least four or five police interactions in Montgomery and Chester Counties over the past week.

The suspect is currently in custody at Abington Hospital.

The district attorney's office is investigating the incident due to the officer's use of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear if the suspect was hit by the officer's gunfire.

The exact nature of the suspect's injuries from the crash is also under investigation.