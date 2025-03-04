Expand / Collapse search

Escaped inmate found hiding under clothes in North Philadelphia home: US marshals

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 4, 2025 10:22am EST
The Brief

    • A federal escapee is back in custody after being found by marshals on Thursday.
    • He escaped a Philly prison last week by climbing two fences.
    • Marshals found the escaped inmate under a pile of clothes.

PHILADELPHIA - A federal inmate has been captured after nearly a week on the run for escaping a Philadelphia prison.

What we know:

Keith Freeman, 30, is back in custody after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals at a home on the 2400 block of Nicholas Street on Thursday morning.

He attempted to hide under a pile of clothes, but was quickly found by deputy marshals and transferred back to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The backstory:

Freeman climbed two different fences to escape the Kintock Group on the 600 block of E. Luzerne Street last week.

The federal inmate was serving a 96-month sentence for weapons possession.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the U.S. Marshals Service of Philadelphia.

