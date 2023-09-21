Escaped Missouri inmate recaptured in Chester County: U.S. Marshals

article

A fugitive who escaped a Missouri prison over the summer was recaptured Thursday by federal agents in Chester County.

Mario Che-Tiul, 34, was taken into custody at an apartment building in the unit block of Gap Newport Pike in Avondale, Pennsylvania.

Che-Tiul was one of six inmates who authorities say violently attacked two correctional officers and escaped Barry County Jail in Missouri last June.

U.S. Marshals acted on new information Thursday morning that placed Che-Tiul at the Chester County apartment building. Agents found Che-Tiul inside one of the apartments and placed him in custody without incident.

The five other escaped inmates had been recaptured before to Che-Tiul's arrest. He has been charged with escape and related offenses, according to authorities.

"This latest capture of an escaped prisoner from Missouri should underscore a very clear message, and one that applies globally: our efforts never cease," United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Eric Gartner said.

RELATED COVERAGE

Che-Tiul's arrest comes a week after the frantic manhunt for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante came to an end in South Coventry Township. Cavalcante freed himself from Chester County Prison by acrobatically climbing up the walls of a narrow corridor and onto the roof where he fled from the prison grounds.

The escape sparked a two-week-long manhunt that included hundreds of law enforcement agents scouring the lush forests in countryside towns west of Philadelphia. Their search expanded 20 miles north when Cavalcante broke through the police search zone in a stolen van and eventually armed himself with a gun he took from a home's garage.

Authorities finally caught up with Cavalcante after a fixed wing aircraft picked up his heat signature near a tractor supply business in South Coventry Township. A swarm of officers surrounded Cavalcante near a woodpile and placed him back in custody.