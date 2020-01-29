Evesham Township police searching for woman accused of swiping wallet

Evesham Township police are looking for a woman they say swiped a woman's wallet out of her purse while she was eating at a restaurant.

"I definitely put the purse on the back of the chair. It's always closed," said Andreea Mansure. She went over a list FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson showed her that Evesham police put out about ways women make themselves vulnerable.

Police say it happened to a woman almost three months ago while dining at Chickie & Pete's on Route 73 in Marlton, New Jersey. On Tuesday, they posted on the department's Facebook page accusing 39-year old Lakisha Edwards of stealing the victim's wallet out of her purse then leaving with an unknown accomplice.

Investigators say the pair tried to use the victim's credit cards to buy electronics and gift cards at stores nearby. Police announced charges against Edwards but have yet to find her.

Police released the following tips to protect yourself against pickpocketing:

• A woman who drapes her purse on the back of a chair or on the floor beside of her.​

• A woman who’s wallet is sticking out of her purse.​

• A woman who leaves her purse or wallet in a shopping cart.​

• A purse or bag left in an unlocked car.​

• A woman who has set their purse or wallet down on a table or counter.​

• Purses left in unattended offices or dressing rooms.​

• Purses and coats dangling on coat racks.​

