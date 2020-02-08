Ex-NJ principal gets 8 years for having child porn on his school computer

article

A former southern New Jersey high school principal — who was indicted in October 2018 on child pornography charges — has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Edward Bonek, 50, pleaded guilty in December to child endangerment and possession of an assault firearm as part of a plea deal with Atlantic County prosecutors.

Bonek was accused of having hundreds of child pornography images and videos on his school-issued computer.

Lawyers for the Absecon man had previously argued that Bonek never opened the files that authorities say contained child porn and that he had downloaded them by accident with a cache of adult porn.

Bonek had just completed his first full year as principal of Pleasantville High School when he was charged in August 2018.

Bonek must serve five years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He also agreed to forfeit his principal and teacher’s licenses.

