'It looked like an apocalypse': Neighbors react to deadly house explosion in Pottstown

Neighbors are waking up to the aftermath of a deadly house explosion in Pottstown.

According to authorities, emergency personnel responded to the 400 block of North Washington Street for reports of an explosion on Thursday night around 8 p.m.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller announced four fatalities and said two people may be missing.

Pottstown resident Steven Diamond spoke to FOX 29's Steve Keeley on Friday morning as he was outside observing the damage.

He says he was in bed when he heard an "extreme intense noise" that he says shook the neighborhood.

Diamond says he ran outside and saw a scene that "looked like an apocalypse."

The American Red Cross of Southern Pennsylvania says it provided about seven families with emergency assistance, including, shelter, food and emotional support.

The local high school reopened at 8 a.m. on Friday to provide breakfast and lunch to displaced residents.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion and they are expected to provide an update at a noon press conference.