Explosive device thrown near Pennsylvania polling site, no one injured: officials

The Brief No one was hurt when officials say an explosive device was thrown at a Pennsylvania polling site. The incident happened hours after polls opened in the Pennsylvania primary election. No arrests have been reported.



No one was injured after officials say an explosive device was thrown towards a Pennsylvania polling site on Tuesday.

What we know:

Lehigh County Executive Josh Siegel said authorities were called to the Salem United Church of Christ in Catasauqua hours after polls opened for the Pennsylvania primary election.

Siegel said an explosive device was thrown in the vicinity of the church, which is serving as a polling site in Tuesday's primary election. No one was injured, Siegel said, and the situation was "swiftly resolved."

The church remained open for voters.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported and officials have not said what may have motivated the incident.

It also remains unknown if the explosive device detonated.

What's next:

Siegel praised the quick law enforcement response and promised voters that polling places remain safe.

"We trust in the expertise of the local, state, and federal investigators on hand to determine what happened," he said.