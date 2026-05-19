Philadelphia shares transit plans, road closures for FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill

The Brief Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Festival will run June 11 through July 19, 2026, at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park. Major road closures, transit changes, and new parking rules will be in effect for the event. The festival is free, but online registration is required for all guests.



Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and city officials have announced transportation and mobility plans for Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Festival, which will take place at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park during the FIFA World Cup from June 11 through July 19.

What we know:

The city is investing $450,000 to subsidize PHLASH bus service, connecting Center City and the Historic District to the festival, according to the Parker Administration. Enhanced SEPTA services, expanded Indego bike share access, and traffic safety improvements are also planned to support residents and visitors.

"This is about affordability and access for all, not just downtown visitors. We want people from across Philadelphia and around the globe to enjoy this historic moment in our city," Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said.

She added that the city is making "strategic investments in our public spaces and putting thoughtful plans in place to support the residents and neighborhoods closest to these events, protect quality of life, and keep Philadelphia moving with limited disruption throughout the tournament."

The festival will feature live match broadcasts, music, food, and family-friendly activities. Participation is free, but all guests must register online.

Timeline:

The FIFA Fan Festival will operate every day from June 11 through July 19. Road closures and parking restrictions will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, and last until 8 p.m. on July 26. The local lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Memorial Day, May 25, to Labor Day, September 7, except for July 4th festivities.

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The city says Waterworks Drive will close at 10 a.m. daily during the festival, with controlled access for Waterworks and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be relocated, and motorists should call the local police district if their car is moved.

Local perspective:

The city is encouraging everyone to use public transportation, walking, or biking to reach the festival due to limited parking and traffic controls. PHLASH bus service will offer extended hours, and SEPTA will add more frequent buses and direct routes to the festival area.

"Philadelphia knows how to host big moments, and we are determined to make this experience accessible, welcoming, and unforgettable for everyone," said City Representative and Director of Special Events Jazelle Jones.

Jones encouraged residents and visitors to download Mayor Parker’s 2026 Access Philly app for real-time updates and event details.

Cyclists will have access to bike parking at Lloyd Hall and a temporary Indego Station Hub at Kelly Drive and Sedgely Drive. The Schuylkill River Trail will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Pop-up visitor centers will be set up along the walking path from Center City to Lemon Hill, offering water, restrooms, and visitor information. Exact locations and hours will be announced later.

Why you should care:

There will be no designated private vehicle parking for festival attendees. Temporary residential parking permits will be required for all vehicles parked on the street within the Lemon Hill area from June 11 through July 19. Residents and business owners can apply for permits online, in person, or at local events.

"Our priority is making sure the residents who call these neighborhoods home can still access parking and move around their community during the World Cup," Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. said.

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Residents can get updates by visiting the Digital Resource Hub or texting "CUPPHL" to 888-777 for free alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.

The city is continuing to refine operational details and will share final restrictions and maps on the 2026 Digital Resource Hub.

What we don't know:

Exact locations and hours for pop-up visitor centers and final maps for traffic and rideshare zones have not yet been released. Additional road closures may be announced based on public safety needs.