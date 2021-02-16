Vaccine Matchmaker: Doctor starts Facebook page to help people navigate vaccine appointments

Chester County Dr. Christine Meyer created the PA COVID Vaccine Matchmaker Facebook group to help people navigate appointments.

"It started with a snowstorm actually. Our team was working from home so I asked everybody to just get online and help patients get vaccine appointments while they were working from home," Dr. Meyer said.

The Exton practice reached out to patients on social media asking who needed help and received over 1,200 emails in just two hours. The overwhelming response prompted Dr. Meyer to start the group dedicated to matching people who need a vaccine with those who can navigate the system.

"We have about 200 people behind the scenes working the system really for people who aren't technologically able, older who don't have access to the computer," she added.

