Fado Irish Pub in Center City shaving heads to support St. Baldrick's Foundation

The haircut special for the day at Fado Irish Pub in Center City was a little less fades and tapers, and an abundance of baldies.

"I recently shaved my head so, I thought I’d do it," said Riley Chobert, of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Temple University.

An opportunity for Chobert and several of his Temple University fraternity brothers to do something fun together.

"It was scary but it was a relief. Feeling the hair drop, it was like a natural relief, it felt good," said Chobert.

What felt even better was the fact the buzz cut is to raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which helps fuel research to find cures for childhood cancer.

This moment was very special for Rick Bucher, who'd done his fair share of head shaves for St. Baldrick’s.

"We’ve been involved with St. Baldrick’s for over fifteen years, come to this event for over ten years. I’ve shaved my head five times, my son shaved his head five times, my wife shaved her head three times," said Bucher, who is a board member for St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The reason for the dedication stems from his daughter Arden, who passed away in 2008 from childhood cancer.

"She was a warrior, right before her third birthday she was diagnosed, she passed away nine months later. She fought, but we didn’t have the technology to help her," said Bucher.

Which with every clip of hair another dollar goes towards helping fund the research to finally get the technology to beat cancer.

A realization that makes all those coming out to support, feel good.

"It’s awesome, always been a great event. They’ve been doing it for ten years, since I worked here in 2010 and it’s just like an amazing event to support, a great cause, it’s awesome," said Luke Coulter, a supporter and former employee at Fado.

The event also gives people like Bucher much hope.

"This is a neighborhood coming together, a community coming together. It feels so warm and compassionate, everyone making a cause, I come away from these events just on a high," said Bucher.

Today’s Pint for a Purpose event helped raise more than $16,000 for childhood cancer research.