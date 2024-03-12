Expand / Collapse search

Fairmount Park murders: Suspect arrested, facing murder charges

By FOX 29 staff
Suspect arrested in Fairmount Park murders

A Logan man has been arrested in connection with two people found shot and killed in Fairmount Park in February.

PHILADELPHIA - A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of a man and a woman in Fairmount Park.

Philadelphia police say 52-year-old Lamar Young, from Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood, was arrested and is facing charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and other related charges in the deaths of Thurston Cooper and Krystina Chambers on February 29th.

Officials said both victims were shot "execution style." They were both suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive in the case is unknown and the investigation is active.