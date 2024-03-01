Man, woman found shot 'execution style' in Fairmount Park: police

Authorities in Philadelphia say the bodies of a man and woman were found shot "execution style" in a roadside gully in Fairmount Park late Thursday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive just before 11 p.m. for reports of two bodies.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a 38-year-old woman was shot in the head and chest, and a 48-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

"We did find three spent shell casings just a few feet away from both of the victims' bodies," Small said. "At this time we don't have a motive for the shooting."

Investigators say the slain woman has an address in Philadelphia. They're still trying to figure out the man's last known address.

Authorities hope to use nearby surveillance cameras, including those attached to Mount Pleasant Mansion, to identify a suspect.