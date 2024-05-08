'Senior Assassin' sparks warning after cops called on child in Delaware County

article

"We need our students to stop playing ‘Senior Assassin’!"

Police in Upper Providence are warning parents after they were called to a neighborhood for a person in all-black hiding outside a house with a handgun.

The child told police he was playing "Senior Assassin," and was found with a squirt gun that resembled a real firearm.

"This weapon's style was almost an exact replica of the duty firearms our officers carry daily," the department said.

Parents are being urged to tell their children to stop playing the game, while kids are being warned they could be cited or arrested if they break any laws in the process.

"Your actions could have significant, even deadly, consequences."



