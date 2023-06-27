Expand / Collapse search

Falling tree nearly crushes mom, daughter on way to airport as severe storms hit Delaware County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:05AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Falling tree nearly crushes mom, daughter on way to airport in Delaware County

Megan McGrath and her mom were nearly crushed inside their car when a tree collapsed on Old State Road in Delaware County Monday.

DELAWARE COUNY - A drive to the airport took a terrifying turn, that could have ended in tragedy just a few seconds later.

Megan McGrath and her mom were nearly crushed inside their car when a tree collapsed on Old State Road in Delaware County Monday.

They were driving to the airport as severe weather struck the area, bringing heavy rain and winds.

McGrath says it was getting dark, and the tree came out of nowhere, narrowly missing her car.

MORE HEADLINES:

She ended up running over the tree and crashing into a massive branch, but her and her mom made it out ok.

"My mom was a little shook up," McGrath said.

But she still made her flight to Florida!

This was just one tree debacle in Delaware County during Monday's storms. Strong winds uprooted several large trees in Ridley Township, creating all kinds of damage.

Strong wind topples trees in Delaware County

A round of intense storms that brought strong wind gusts and drenching rain uprooted trees in Ridley Township, Delaware County. One tree fell on top of a second floor apartment bedroom, damaging the roof.