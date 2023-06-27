Falling tree nearly crushes mom, daughter on way to airport as severe storms hit Delaware County

A drive to the airport took a terrifying turn, that could have ended in tragedy just a few seconds later.

Megan McGrath and her mom were nearly crushed inside their car when a tree collapsed on Old State Road in Delaware County Monday.

They were driving to the airport as severe weather struck the area, bringing heavy rain and winds.

McGrath says it was getting dark, and the tree came out of nowhere, narrowly missing her car.

She ended up running over the tree and crashing into a massive branch, but her and her mom made it out ok.

"My mom was a little shook up," McGrath said.

But she still made her flight to Florida!

This was just one tree debacle in Delaware County during Monday's storms. Strong winds uprooted several large trees in Ridley Township, creating all kinds of damage.