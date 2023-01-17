Falls Twp. man sentenced to prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting 2 girls

article

A 69-year-old Falls Township man was sentenced on Tuesday for repeatedly sexually assaulting two 9-year-old girls.

In September 2022, a Bucks County jury found Falls Township resident Craig S. Hartman guilty of one count of rape of a child and two counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

Now, months later, Hartman has been sentenced to consecutive sentences for each of the victims, totaling 23 to 46 years in state prison.

The investigation began in July 2020 when Falls Township police received a report that one of the victims, who was 10 at the time, had been sexually assaulted by Hartman. During the investigation, the victim told police that her best friend had also been sexually assaulted by Hartman.

Both victims testified during the trial in September. The girls said they were raped in Hartman’s apartment, in a swimming pool, and other Bucks County locations. They explained he would expose himself to them, and he would encourage them to expose themselves.

On Tuesday, impact statements prepared by one of the victims and the victim's mother were read in court. The victim said the assaults caused fear and anxiety and affected her everyday life. She said she is relieved that the trail is finally over and that she does not have to worry about seeing him again.

The victim's mother said, "[My daughter] is the bravest little girl I know for standing up for herself and telling a full courtroom what had happened to her. She seriously is a very strong girl and is growing into the most inspirational, strong young lady. Having one less person out in this world who takes advantage of children will definitely help me sleep better at night."

The Sex Offender Assessment Board also classified Hartman as a sexually violent predator, which requires him to report as a sex offender for the rest of his life.