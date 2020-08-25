Falls Twp. police seek information on motorcycle driver they say was driving recklessly

article

A Falls Township police officer was seriously injured while in pursuit of a motorcycle driver who, police say, was driving recklessly. A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the driver.

Officials say officers in Falls Township were pursuing the driver of the motorcycle Saturday, about 9:30 in the evening. Police say the driver was a man and the motorcycle is described as a sports bike that is royal blue.

Falls Township officers say the man was driving recklessly near a residential area. The officers were attempting to stop the driver of the motorcycle when one of the officers was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident.

Authorities say the Police Association of Falls Township is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the motorcycle driver.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or the incident is asked to contact Falls Township Police Sergeant Raymond Fanelli at 215-949-9100, extension 439, or by contacting him via email R.Fanelli@fallstwp.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Falls Township tip line at 215-949-9120, or through their website, here.

