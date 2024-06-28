False report about teen with gun caused evacuation of Wildwood pier: police

article

Police in North Wildwood debunked a false police report about a teenager with a gun that caused a popular pier to evacuate.

Investigators say 29-year-old Taylor Erickson reported seeing a teenager with a gun walking onto Morey's Pier on Saturday night.

Police immediately evacuated the pier and scoured the nearby area for a suspect that matched the description Erickson provided.

Authorities later found the alleged suspect who they say was not in possession of a firearm. The pier was cleared and re-opened.

Through interviews and surveillance footage, investigators were unable to corroborate Erickson's allegations about the teen, police said.

He later admitted to detectives that he filed a false report about the teen following a verbal argument with a group of juveniles, according to investigators.

Erickson, a Bristol resident, was charged with second-degree causing a false public alarm and false reports to law enforcement officers.

He was placed on summons-complaint and released pending a court date.