False report about teen with gun caused evacuation of Wildwood pier: police

Published  June 28, 2024 12:03pm EDT
Cape May County
WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 27: People spend time at Moreys Piers &amp; Beachfront Water Parks during the Memorial Day weekend on May 28, 2023 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start of the beach season on the East Coast.

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Police in North Wildwood debunked a false police report about a teenager with a gun that caused a popular pier to evacuate. 

Investigators say 29-year-old Taylor Erickson reported seeing a teenager with a gun walking onto Morey's Pier on Saturday night.

Police immediately evacuated the pier and scoured the nearby area for a suspect that matched the description Erickson provided.

Authorities later found the alleged suspect who they say was not in possession of a firearm. The pier was cleared and re-opened.

Through interviews and surveillance footage, investigators were unable to corroborate Erickson's allegations about the teen, police said.

He later admitted to detectives that he filed a false report about the teen following a verbal argument with a group of juveniles, according to investigators.

Erickson, a Bristol resident, was charged with second-degree causing a false public alarm and false reports to law enforcement officers. 

He was placed on summons-complaint and released pending a court date.