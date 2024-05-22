Families, city officials react after 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Chester business

The city of Chester is in mourning as two people were shot dead inside a business, while three other people were hospitalized after they were also shot.

Family members of one woman who worked at Delaware County Linen Company say she is recovering at the hospital and city officials say they are making sure victims’ families and employees are connected with services during this extremely difficult time.

Friends and family were understandably emotional as they gathered at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, in Upland, after police say a disgruntled former employee of Delaware County Linen Company showed up with a gun Wednesday morning, shooting five people, killing two of them, and sending three others to the hospital.

Employees gathered in the shaded steps of the church across from the business on 4th Street, after the violence, as neighbors watched in disbelief.

"It was always nice and it was always quiet. I’m still shocked about it. I am. I’m really shocked," neighbor Myron Davis stated. "There’s a lot of young people in there, I think. I see a lot of them."

According to their website, Delaware County Linen Supply is a family-grown company, founded in 1988.

A nephew of the owner tells FOX 29 there are several family members that work there and all of them survived the shooting.

Chester Councilman, Fred Green, commented, "Not only are they affected by it, the entire city is affected. We’ve received calls from people from all over the country and this is yet another dad day in Chester."

City officials say the Chester Community Coalition and police chaplains went to the hospital to speak with victims’ families and to employees that survived and witnessed the shooting.

Mayor Stefan Roots says the workplace shooting is a tragic reminder of the prevalence of guns and mental health concerns in the U.S. "What do we do to prevent it? We have to get stronger gun legislation. We can’t have guns in the hands of the wrong people. And, mental health – you have to anticipate there had to be some type of mental health issue."