Families frustrated by New Jersey school district abruptly relocating teachers, staff

Families in the Cherry Hill School District have grown frustrated that teachers have been abruptly relocated to other schools without explanation.

Students and parents packed into a Cherry Hill School Board meeting Tuesday night to demand answers following the sudden transfer of their beloved teachers to other district schools.

"Since we have gotten no reason, I think it’s punitive. I think it’s personal," one student said.

District sources say nine teachers were moved out of Cherry Hill High School East and a handful of others moved from Cherry Hill High School West. Several staff changes were also made in three district middle schools.

"I feel like just switching around for the sake of switching around teachers, they don’t realize how much it effects our family in the history department, the family of teachers and all the established relationships with the students," a student said.

Cherry Hill School District Superintendent Joseph Moloch said some level of teacher reassignments happen every year, but he admitted that more are taking place this time around.

School officials would not talk about specific teachers, citing personnel issues and privacy, but said they don't make the moves lightly.

"We take a look at each one of the teachers and where can his or her talents make the most impact or make continued impact," Moloch said. That’s not to take away from the incredible successes that they’ve had or what they’ve demonstrated, but in an effort to improve situations for all students and at all schools."