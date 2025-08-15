Families unite for safer skies after deadly D.C. midair plane crash

Nearly eight months after a tragic midair collision involving an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter over the D.C. area, families of the victims are advocating for changes to prevent future accidents.

What we know:

Rachelle Steene of Moorestown, whose nephew Anthony Perente was killed in the crash, is among those leading the charge.

Perente, 34, was an aerospace engineering graduate from Penn State and worked at Deloitte in D.C.

He was on his way home when the accident occurred.

Rachelle Steene described him as a mentor to her children and shared that he was set to marry in July.

What they're saying:

"The account was very preventable; it should never have happened," said Steene.

She highlighted that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had issued multiple warnings about the potential for such collisions, which she says were ignored.

Families affected by the tragedy have come together, holding weekly Zoom meetings and launching advocacy efforts to ensure safer skies.

"In the midst of the deepest grief you can imagine, these family members have been working around the clock to try to fight for safer skies," explained Steene.

What you can do:

The group of families is determined to make their voices heard, with Steene asserting, "This group of family members are coming together; we're angry, we're heartbroken, and we do not want this happening to any other family."

The Anthony Parente Academic Scholarship was established in honor of Anthony's life and legacy and was made to help empower future generations of Penn State engineers.

Despite initial silence from the Army, the families managed to secure a meeting, marking a step forward in their advocacy.

The NTSB hearings revealed the extent of ignored warnings, reinforcing the families' resolve to push for change.

As they continue their efforts, they hope to honor their loved ones' memories and prevent similar tragedies in the future.