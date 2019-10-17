Family and friends throw surprise celebration for breast cancer survivor

Family and friends threw a breast cancer survivor a surprise celebration of life at her Conshohocken salon in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"I don’t even know what to say. I’m in total shock right now," Kimberly Gider said.

Gider is 6.5 years cancer-free. She was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer but it was stubborn and it kept coming back. She underwent 13 surgeries and ultimately defeated the disease.

"I wanna tell every woman in the world that I am proof that you can stand back on your two feet and be strong," she said.

The local mom, wife, business owner and author is an inspiration to everyone in this room, especially her 19-year-old daughter, Gabriella.

Gider is passionate about helping other women battling the disease.

"Don’t let that cancer put you down or tell you that you’re no one or tell you that you’re less of a woman because you don’t have breasts," Gider said.