Family cries for help to find man who disappeared after leaving medical center in South Jersey

A mystery is unfolding in South Jersey, where a young man disappeared a week ago.

State police say 21-year-old Kevin Collins walked away from a hospital in a medical gown. The gown was found, but there's still no sign of Collins.

His family told our Steve Keeley they are worried about his mental health.

What we know:

According to New Jersey State Police, on February 27, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Kevin Collins Jr., 21, left Inspira Medical Center on State Highway 45 in Mannington Township, Salem County.

Kevin is described as a Black male, 5'5", approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown, which was later found near the hospital.

At around 4:57 p.m., police say surveillance footage captured Kevin walking unclothed in a wooded area near Griscom Drive in Mannington Township. Just a nine-minute walk from the hospital, and he hasn't been seen since.

What they're saying:

Kevin Collins' family fears the worst. They also feel incensed.

"Anger, honestly. Frustration because as, his older sister, I always protected him," said Kirsten Collins, Kevin's sister, as she cried and hugged her mom.

"I'm just taken aback with regards to how things were being handled and how my son wasn't secure in a situation where he was safe when he reached out for help," said Tinisha Hall, Kevin Collins' mother.

In mental distress while driving his silver Ford Focus, Kevin, who just turned 21, safely pulled over and called for help.

He was taken to Inspira Mannington in Salem County. His family says they learned he did not stay long.

"I felt like he knew he needed help. So that is why he reached out to 911 to say, 'Hey, I'm not OK. Help me, please,'" said Keyoni Collins, Kevin's sister.

'Inspira Health is fully cooperating with the police investigation, which is being led by New Jersey State Police," a spokesperson emailed to FOX 29 Thursday.

State police in Woodstown are asking for the public's help finding Kevin.

"There have been a couple of searches. There was one that just took place on Saturday, the first one, and it didn't yield any results, and we're still here, still wanting him to return home," Hall said.

The youngest, and at 5 feet 5 inches and just 115 pounds, he's the baby brother his sisters always felt obligated to protect.

"I'm just very fearful that he's somewhere unclothed, risking hypothermia, and he's so tiny. That's what's going through my head. He's fragile and tiny and small and could possibly freeze to death," said Keyoni Collins.

"He trusted someone to give him some protection, like an umbrella. He didn't get that. I'm so sorry," said Kirsten Collins.

Family photos show Kevin with a big smile. His mother and sisters are praying they will see him and that big smile again.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Troop "A" Woodstown Station at (856) 769-0775 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554.