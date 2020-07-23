Family displaced after lightning strike sets house on fire in Gloucester Township, police say

article

Police say a family of six has been displaced after a lightning strike set their house on fire in Sicklerville, New Jersey.



It happened on the 100 block of Breckenridge Drive on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find smoke and fire from the attic and roof area of the home. The residents, two parents and four kids, were evacuated and no one was injured.



Due to smoke and water damage, the residents of the home have been displaced until repairs can be made. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

