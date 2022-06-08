Family, friends gather to remember South Street shooting victim Alexis Quinn

Family and friends gather Wednesday to remember Alexis Quinn, a 22-year-old woman killed in the crossfire of a mass shooting last weekend on South Street.

Quinn's mother, Tina, attended the memorial that included a balloon release. Loved ones say Quinn was a home health aid who loved to help others.

"She was a good girl, you know, always helping people," Tina Quinn said. "It’s like I can’t process it yet, I don’t want to believe it. The day I see her in the casket that’s reality. It’s like looking at myself, because she looks just like me, my twin, I call her mini me."

Investigators say Alexis and 22-year-old Kristopher Minners were killed when a fist fight between three men on escalated to gunfire just before midnight last Saturday.

So far, authorities have arrested and charged two men involved in the deadly shooting that left 11 others injured. At least two other suspects, including the person believed to have fired the fatal shot that killed Quinn, are actively being sought by police.

Quran Garner, 18, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and weapons charges. Rashaan Vereen, a 34-year-old man believed to have been involved in the initial fight that sparked the shooting, also faces several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

"It’s just so sad how people use guns," Tina said. "Back in the day you would use your hands, but now people just shoot for no reason and shoot innocent bystanders like my daughter."

Tina said she tried to convince Alexis to stay home Saturday and Alexis's aunt, Dorothy Mickens, said she considered going out on South Street with Alexis.

"I changed my mind and got back on the expressway," Mickens said. "I would have been with her. I kept asking where’s she at? They gotta put the guns down, it’s simple as that."

Another vigil organized by the family will be held on Saturday afternoon, the one-week anniversary of Alexis's death.