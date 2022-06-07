Police share photo of suspect wanted in connection to South Street mass shooting

Authorities are searching for a third suspect in connection to the mass shooting on South Street that left three dead and nearly a dozen wounded.

The Philadelphia Police Department on Tuesday shared a photo of the suspect, believed to be a young man. Authorities did not share the suspect's age or name in an email release.

The third suspect, according to police, is being considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the suspect should reach out to local authorities. There is a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The search for a third suspect comes less than 24-hours after authorities brought two men into custody in connection to last weekend's deadly shootout.

The two suspects, Quran Garner and Rashaan Vereen, face several charges related to the shooting that erupted when investigators say a fist fight between three men escalated to a shootout.

Authorities believe the deadly mass shooting happened when a fist fight between three men escalated into a shooting. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said that two of the combatants, Gregory Jackson and Micah Towns, were both licensed to carry.

Officials believe Jackson fired the first shot that critically wounded Towns, who returned fire and killed Jackson. The third man in the fracas, identified as a friend of Jackson's named Rashaan Vereen, was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshal's on several charges.

Amid the chaos, authorities said Quran Garner - believed to be a friend of Towns' - fired towards the brawl. According to investigators, Garner was armed with a ghost gun equipped with an extended magazine and pointed the weapon at approaching officers.

Police shot Garner in the hand which caused him to drop the gun and flee the scene, according to authorities. It's believed that he ran to the scene of an unrelated shooting blocks away where he told officers that he was shot on South Street.

Garner is facing charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. The Philadelphia Police Department on Tuesday shared photos of a third suspect still being sought by police.

In all, 14 people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, and three people died. Officials have identified the other deceased victims as Kristopher Minners, 22, Alexis Quinn, 27. Both are believed to have been innocent bystanders, according to police.