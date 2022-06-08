Charges filed against 2 men in South Street shooting, murder warrant issued for wanted suspect

Officials in Philadelphia say an arrest warrant has been issued for a person they believe killed an innocent bystander during a mass shooting on South Street.

"The District Attorney’s Office has approved an arrest warrant for the murder of one of the two innocent bystanders killed during the South Street mass shooting on Saturday night," the District Attorney's Office said.

Officials did not share the named of the wanted suspect and said they will not release the person's name until they are brought into custody. The manhunt for a murder suspect comes as authorities approved charges against two men already in custody in connection to the deadly weekend shooting.

Quran Garner, 18, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and weapons charges. Rashaan Vereen, a 34-year-old man believed to have been involved in the initial fight that sparked the shooting, also faces several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

Rashaan Vereen, 34, and Quran Garner, 18, face charges in the deadly mass shooting on South Street.

Authorities believe the deadly mass shooting happened when a fist fight between three men escalated into a gunfire. The DA's Office said that two of the combatants, Gregory Jackson and Micah Towns, were both licensed to carry.

Officials believe Jackson fired the first shot that critically wounded Towns, who returned fire and killed Jackson. The third man in the fracas, believed to be Vereen, was taken into custody Monday by a team of U.S. Marshals.

The DA's office said Towns is not currently being charged in the shooting because he acted in self-defense. Days later, Mayor Jim Kenney called for Towns' arrest, saying Towns "acted in a way that created a chain of events that caused the death of at least two innocent people and the wounding a bunch of other innocent people and I don't think he should walk."

Amid the chaos, authorities said Garner - believed to be a friend of Towns' - fired towards the brawl. According to investigators, Garner was armed with a ghost gun equipped with an extended magazine and pointed the weapon at approaching officers.

Police shot Garner in the hand which caused him to drop the gun and flee the scene, according to authorities. It's believed that he ran to the scene of an unrelated shooting blocks away where he told officers that he was shot on South Street.

Authorities on Tuesday night shared photos and surveillance footage of a third suspect being sought in connection to the deadly shooting. The suspect, believed to be a young man, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 29 that the suspect may have fired a .40 caliber weapon that killed 24-year-old Alexis Quinn, who police believe was one of two innocent bystanders killed in the shooting.

In all, 14 people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, and three people died. Officials have identified the other deceased victims as Kristopher Minners, 22, Alexis Quinn, 27. Both are believed to have been innocent bystanders, according to police.