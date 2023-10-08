Family, friends hold rally seeking justice for Anthony Allegerini Jr., shot and killed by PSP

Dozens of friends and family members of the teen killed by a Pennsylvania State Trooper, back in June, are demanding a thorough investigation into the deadly shooting.

The family of Anthony Allegrini, Jr. organized and held a rally at the State Police barracks in Belmont Saturday.

They’re seeking justice for the 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a state trooper, who was trying to break up a car meet near Penns Landing.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Allegrini was shot through the windshield of his car and died at the scene.

State Police still maintain Allegrini failed to yield to troopers before hitting two officers while inside his car.