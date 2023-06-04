Fatal shooting shuts down parts of I-95 near Penn's Landing, state police say

article

Pennsylvania State Police say a shooting on Interstate 95 has left one person dead Sunday morning, and caused traffic delays for several hours.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are currently shut down near the Penn's Landing Tunnel in Philadelphia.

Police say a fatal shooting unfolded in the middle of the interstate, which was completely shut in both directions for about an hour around 4 a.m.

Northbound lanes have since re-opened, but officials say southbound lanes will remain closed until around 9 a.m. as they investigate.

Police have yet to release further details about the shooting, or its victim.

Footage from the scene show several tire marks along the interstate as several reports of illegal drag racing were heard around Philadelphia overnight. Police have yet to confirm these details, or if the incidents were connected in any way.

This fatal shooting is just one in a spate of incidents that have occurred on I-95 in the past month, including motorcyclists firing 13 shots a driver in a possible road rage incident.