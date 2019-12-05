Family, friends remember high school football star fatally shot by brother at funeral Thursday

The funeral for a local high school football star shot and killed by his twin brother was held Thursday morning.

A service for Suhail Gillard, 18, was held at Jones Funeral Home.

RELATED: Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of high school football star

The turnout for Suhail’s funeral was immense with crowds of loved ones and community members filling the streets to say goodbye.

The family’s attorney Shaka Johnson spoke with FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce about the tragedy that took place Sunday in Overbrook.

Fayaadh Gillard, Suhail Gillard, and their sister were visiting their father on the 1100 block of North 63rd Street, according to Shaka Johnson.

Advertisement

During the visit, Fayaadh was handling a gun that went off – hitting and killing Suhail.

Johnson stated that the fatal shooting was an accident and that Suhail’s family says that Fayaadh is a victim as well.

At a gathering at Wednesday night, friends, relatives and teammates from the Mastery Charter School football team rallied around the family as they all grieved.

A star high school football player has died after police say his twin brother was handling a gun that went off and struck him on Sunday.

"They embody principles that young men should embody respect, gratitude, hard work, sacrifice, anything you ask, they do," assistant football coach John Lay told FOX 29 about the Gillard brothers.

The team continues to support Fayaadh through this tragedy.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP