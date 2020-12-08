Family, friends seek answers in fatal shooting of North Philadelphia woman

New video showing what police say is two men who may have been involved in the shooting death of a young woman in North Philadelphia.

“This hurt and it’s hard to keep going,” Omariyana Womack talked of the victim.

Four weeks since one of her closest friends was murdered, Womack found herself back where it happened, trying to piece together new video, released by Philadelphia Police Tuesday. The video shows two men walk onto Wishart Street in North Philadelphia and start shooting.

“Her back was turned. She was about light a cigarette, so she seen the two fellas coming up, but she walked to the curb. The fact that nobody want to say anything, I gotta keep going everyday just knowing that she’s not here no more,” Womack lamented.

Womack says 27-year-old Shaquira McCottry, known as “Shaq”, was in the National Guard. Her family lives on the block and she grew up there. She was visiting them at the time of the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 at night on November 10th and the two shooters were last seen running north on North 13th Street from Wishart, after the shooting.

The former crime scene now a memorial, even a month later.

“It wasn’t meant for her. Another mistaken identity. I know there’s a lot of killings that go on right here, but this one really hit Philadelphia hard. Her presence, her spirit, you only meet people like that probably once in a lifetime,” Womack explained.

Womack and other neighbors on the tight-knit block say they do not believe Shaquira was the intended target.

Manor College, in Jenkintown, also posted a tribute in her honor last month, saying the alumna was a business administration student and a member of the women’s basketball team. One of her several circles, wanting answers.

“I just ask if you know anything or the people or any clue, just say something. Like, just say something, please. Help me and my team sleep,” Womack cried.

Police say there is now a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

