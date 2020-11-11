Police: Woman shot twice in North Philadelphia dies at hospital

article

A young woman is dead after police say she was shot twice Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Wishart Street around 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said the 27-year-old woman was shot once in the back and leg. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported at this time. It is unknown what sparked the gunfire.

RELATED

Police: 2 teens shot at basketball court in South Philadelphia

Advertisement

Gun violence leaves 3 dead across Philadelphia Monday, 3 others wounded

Police: Driver flees in foot following deadly hit-and-run in Rhawnhurst

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest