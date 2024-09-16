Family of man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in Delco crash demand answers

The family of a 29-year-old man that was shot and found deceased after a crash on the highway in Delaware County is pleading the public for answers.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say Clinton Martin was shot at some point on Friday night. Right before 10 p.m., while driving on the I-95 ramp to I-476 North, just before Exit 1 to MacDade Boulevard, police say he crashed into the concrete barrier and guardrail, and his vehicle dragged, striking Joshua Waltz, 33, who was pulled over with his vehicle at the time.

Police say they found Martin with a gunshot wound, and Waltz, deceased.

Related article

"He was a lovable guy," said Constance Newton, Martin’s mother.

Newton says state police troopers showed up to their Lansdowne home after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning to tell her that her son was killed.

"He was a hard worker, he was a gentle giant, he always wanted to see the smile on somebody else’s face, and he would do anything for that smile," said Clinita Martin, his sister. "Somebody knows something, we’re hurting. He had a family."

Loved ones of Martin tell FOX 29 he worked for Dollar General and had just been given a store to manage in Delaware County.

His best friend, Aleah Wilson, says he was asked to close a store in Chester on Friday night. She says he borrowed her vehicle and was driving alone.

"We were talking and just randomly he stopped talking and I was like ‘Clinton, Clinton,’" she said. "He didn’t answer and I heard keys and ruffling, he didn’t say anything and I didn’t think anything of it."

The PSP are asking anyone that was driving in the area at the time and had a device that was recording, to contact them.

"I lost a son, my youngest son, it’s the hardest thing I have to do," said Newtown. "Please, come forward."