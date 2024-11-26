Family of man killed in Kelly Drive rideshare crash seeks justice: 'We greatly miss Steve right now'

Just before Thanksgiving and Philadelphia alumni of Nu Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity are handing out Thanksgiving essentials for families at John Marshall Elementary School.

"This is a big part of our initiative through our education program and social action to make sure we are serving the community of Philadelphia," says David Richardson, President, Nu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. of Philadelphia Alumni.

A service to Philadelphia that they are now having to do without their fellow brother, Steven Moultrie.

"He was all about service. He was an advocate for the betterment of Philadelphia. He was always about being out in the community serving people, doing as much as he can, whatever he had. We greatly miss Steve right now," says Richardson.

Moultrie’s life was cut short on August 15th.

Police say just before 3:30 in the afternoon, Moultrie was riding in a black Nissan Altima along Kelly Drive as an Uber passenger.

Authorities say the Uber driver was traveling southbound when it made an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive, directly in the path of a white Nissan Rogue.

The collision caused the Altima to spin and hit a BMW, injuring the Uber driver and killing Moultrie.

"It’s just a tragic and needless loss to our community," says Helen Lawless, an Attorney at Kline and Specter. Lawless is working with Steven’s family to sue Uber.

FOX 29 reached out to Uber and they said in a statement:

"While we cannot comment on pending litigation, there are no words to describe this tragic loss. Our hearts remain with the rider’s loved ones."

Uber went on to say the driver has been banned and that they are committed to being a leader in road safety.

Lawless believes more needs to be done, saying, "It is incredibly important that Mr. Moultrie’s family receive answers, receive justice and receive their compensation. Beyond that, it’s incredibly important that the rideshare industry that is now become prolific in our city, in our country, is held accountable, is held to the same standards that other transportation providers are."