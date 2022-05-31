Family members of father, son killed in Philadelphia drive-by demand answers, action

Family members of a Philadelphia father and son who police say were killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend gathered to share memories and demand answers.

"You can't believe this is actually happening," said Karaina Beckett. "No parent should be burying their child, that's how we feel, and it's a senseless crime."

Investigators say Jerry Parks and his 10-year-old son Jamel were pulling into a parking spot on the 2100 block of Carver Street Sunday night when at least two shooters inside an SUV unloaded 13 shots.

Jerry and Jamel were both struck several times by gunfire and died at different hospitals, police said. Investigators believe the shooter knowingly targeted Jerry, but they did not share a motive for the shooting.

"Life is precious, I don't understand now why you can take it away without a second thought or any remorse," said Beckett. The family held a balloon release in Jerry and Jamel's honor on Monday.

The double homicide of a father and his young son is perhaps the most disturbing murder of violent Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia. Authorities say over a dozen people were killed, which pushed Philadelphia past the grim milestone of 200 homicides this year.

Ronald McNeil, a cousin of the victims, believes the city's rampant gun violence partially stems from a lack of community leadership. He demanded radical action from Mayor Kenney's office to thwart the senseless killings.

"I really call for the mayor now to shut our city down at this point. It's out of control," McNeil said. "I asked him if it’s too much to call in the National Guard as some community activists have suggested."

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral costs.