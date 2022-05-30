Father and 9-year-old son killed in Wissinoming drive-by shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a father and son in Wissinoming.

Officials said police responded to calls for gunshots on the 2100 block of Carver Street Sunday night, just after 10:30.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man and a nine-year-old boy each shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.

The boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he died from his injuries. The man was rushed by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he also died.

In their preliminary investigation, police determined the two were father and son.

The man had just parked a vehicle on the street near where they live when at least two shooters in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly an SUV, drove alongside and began firing, continuing to shoot at the victims’ vehicle until they drove away.

Police are investigating a possible motive. No arrests have been made.