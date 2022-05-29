Violent Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia pushes city past 200 homicides before start of summer

A warm holiday weekend leading into Memorial Day left Philadelphia riddled with numerous violent incidents, including at least 12 fatalities that pushed the City of Brotherly Love to more than 200 homicides before summer.

Saturday, May 28

The bloodshed began early Saturday morning in Mill Creek, as a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Several hours later, one man was shot and killed while two women were injured in a shooting in East Germantown.

Early Saturday evening, police were called to a double shooting in Kensington that killed one man and injured a 25-year-old woman.

Philadelphia police investigate a double shooting in Kensington that killed one man and injured a woman.

About a half hour later, a call came that a four-year-old shot himself in the hand in West Philadelphia. That child is expected to recover.

Just after 10 p.m., police were called to a residence in Torresdale where a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg. That man is in stable condition.

Sunday, May 29

Around 2:30, Sunday morning, police were called to a triple shooting in Logan, where two teens and a 63-year-old man were all injured.

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting in Logan that injured two teens and a 63-year-old man.

Police were then called to Strawberry Mansion about 6:15 Sunday morning, where a man and a woman were shot. The man is in stable condition and the woman refused treatment.

Philadelphia police investigate a double shooting on the 3100 block of West Diamond Street.

Police responded to a shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, just after 9:30, where a 49-year-old man was shot and killed.

Sunday afternoon, about 1:45, officials say a young man, between the ages of 18 and 21, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in Overbrook. He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

In West Philadelphia, about 6:30 in the evening, a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was fighting with another man, officials said. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is stable.

Philadelphia police investigate a double shooting in Fairhill that killed a 56-year-old man and injured a 33-year-old woman.

Sunday evening, in Philadelphia's Fairhill section, a 33-year-old woman was shot seven times and is listed as serious while a 56-year-old man was shot twice and killed on North Lawrence Street, authorities said.

Philadelphia police investigate a drive-by shooting that killed a man and his nine-year-old son in Wissinoming.

Late Sunday night, officials say, police responded to a drive-by shooting in Wissinoming that killed a 37-year-old man and his nine-year-old son.

Monday, May 30

Police say a shooting at a party in Port Richmond erupted around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, leaving two people dead and two others injured.

Authorities are also investigating a shooting in the area of N 16th Street and W Erie Avenue that took place around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, officers heard gunshots and found an unidentified male dead on the road with multiple shell casings on the scene.

Officials also say one person was killed in a shooting in East Germantown in the 5700 block of Anderson Street, raising the total of homicides in the city to 206 Monday morning.

Authorities say all of the shootings are under investigation.