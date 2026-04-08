Police warn of pickpocketers at Tredyffrin Township shopping center

The Brief Police are warning shoppers at Gateway Shopping Center to be aware of potential pickpocketers. Police believe the individuals may attempt to distract shoppers by starting a conversation while an accomplice targets unattended purses, wallets, or shopping carts. Shoppers are urged to take precaution to protect their belongings.



Police in Tredyffrin are warning shoppers to be on the lookout for suspected pickpocketers plaguing one local shopping center.

What we know:

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department in a social media post said they have received reports of suspected pickpocketing at the Gateway Shopping Center.

Investigators say individuals may attempt to distract shoppers by starting a conversation while an accomplice targets unattended purses, wallets, or shopping carts.

What you can do:

Police are urging shoppers to take precautions to stop themselves from being a potential target.

They suggest not leaving carts unattended and keeping valuables secure and out of easy reach.

Shoppers are also urged to keep purses zipped and in your possession at all times.