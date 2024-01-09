Family of Macy's guard fatally stabbed at Center City store plans civil lawsuit against company

Weeks after the deadly stabbing of a Macy’s security guard, the victim’s family is preparing to sue the department store, as well as the property owner and manager. They believe his death was the result of security failures.

Eric Harrison, 27, worked as a loss prevention officer at Macy’s the last two years. His family claims Harrison was left defenseless as retail theft and crime was rampant among Center City establishments.

Philadelphia police said suspect Tyrone Tunnell was kicked out of the department store the morning of December 4 after attempting to steal hats. Tunnell returned just 15 minutes later fatally stabbing Harrison and seriously injuring another employee. Tunnell faces several charges including murder.

"Safety and security failures gave rise to criminal opportunity," said lawyer Eric Zajac. "About 250 incidents were reported to police involving that store in 2023. That’s almost one a day. Theft is rampant and criminals have become emboldened to do whatever they want, and the criminal consequences are minimal."

Monday, lawyers filed civil law action against Macy’s and property owners and managers requesting documents regarding criminal activity, security assessments and safety steps taken following Harrison’s death.

Family lawyers said after the deadly stabbing, Macy’s hired private security guards and armed City of Philadelphia Police officers. The family questions why it took so long to implement these measures, and how security footage of the violent attack went public.

"Why did Eric Harrison have to die on the floor of the Macy’s for them to institute proper security measures," said lawyer Evan Padilla. "Several days later they had to find out the security footage of this entire event happening had been leaked on social media for them to be retraumatized again and again. It’s still there."

"While we appreciate the efforts made by Macy’s now to enhance security, as Eric just spoke about, it’s a little too late for us," said Eric Coates, father of Harrison. "If you know that a lot of incidents are happening, reported crime over and over, and it’s Christmastime – the biggest time of the year for your sales - wouldn’t it be a good time to boost up security?"

Harrison’s aunt, Tyree Harrison-Harvey, said to know her nephew, was to love him. "Cool, calm never argued. Just a good guy," said Harrison-Harvey. "I still feel like I’m living in a nightmare."

The family said Harrison was working two jobs between Macy’s and the post office.

Harrison’s mother, Dawn Fobbs, said her son did not come into contact with Tunnell at Macy’s until the stabbing. She claims Macy’s has still not reached out to the family, but a source close to the department store said Macy’s has reached out on multiple occasions to express support and concern.

"I would’ve thought I might have gotten a bushel of flowers – anything. Not to say it would’ve made it any type of better. Even just a letter of condolence from them, but nothing. So, it’s like my son’s life meant nothing," said Fobbs.

A Macy’s spokesperson said, "We remain heartbroken about the tragedy that took place at Macy's Center City. Our hearts go out to the Harrison family during this difficult time. Per our policy on pending litigation, we have no additional comments, at this time."

Family lawyers said they will seek all wrongful death and survival damages, which include future lost wages, between 40 to 50 years. Lawyers expect the lawsuit to be in the many millions of dollars.