Family of slain Temple University officer calls for death penalty for his alleged killer

The family of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, the Temple University Police officer killed while on the job almost one year ago, is calling for the death penalty for his accused killer, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer.

Shortly after Pfeffer appeared before a judge for the first time today and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, Fitzgerald’s family gathered outside the courthouse. Pfeffer’s family declined to comment.

"It meets every threshold of the death penalty and I will tell you that we’re waiting, with bated breath, to hear from the District Attorney to see what they decide to do," said Joel Fitzgerald, his father.

The hearing comes less than a month away from the one-year anniversary of Fitzgerald’s murder.

On February 18, 2023, investigators said Fitzgerald was patrolling alone near 18th and Montgomery Avenue and pursued three young people dressed in dark clothes and masks due to a rise in robberies in the area. During a foot pursuit, police say one of the young people, later identified as Pfeffer, shot Fitzgerald and continued to shoot as he laid on the ground.

According to court documents, Pfeffer’s defense attorney, who declined to comment, continued his preliminary hearing four times since it was first scheduled in March 2023.

"We understand it’s a long process, nobody understands that more than my husband and I, but we couldn’t even get the process started until today, it’s ridiculous," said Pauline Fitzgerald, his mother.

A number of Temple University Police officers attended the hearing, along with the Vice President for Public Safety, Dr. Jennifer Griffin.

"We’re frustrated that it’s taken this long, they need some type of closure, we all need a little bit of closure," she said.

Pfeffer’s next hearing is scheduled for February 13th at 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner declined to comment about the Fitzgerald family’s request for the death penalty, but did say, "we do not have blanket policies when it comes to sentencing recommendations."