Questions remain about accused killer of Temple police officer: 'I wish I could explain it'

Questions remain unanswered in the days following the shooting death of Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald, including many about his accused killer 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule visited the property in Buckingham Township where Pfeffer was taken into custody less that 24-hours after Officer Fitzgerald was fatally shot in North Philadelphia. Despite people coming and going from the property where police say the teen lived with his mother, no one commented on the slew of charged brought against Pfeffer.

Investigators detailed the deadly shooting that unfolded just after 7 p.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue. Officer Fitzgerald, 31, was in a single-officer patrol car when he saw three young people dressed in dark clothes with masks and attempted to investigate due to recent crimes in the area.

Inspector Ernest Ransom told reporters on Tuesday that surveillance video shows the foot pursuit where Fitzgerald caught up with Pfeffer and a struggle ensued off-camera. Pfeffer is allegedly seen shooting Officer Fitzgerald three times, which caused him to collapse, and three more times as he laid on the ground.

It's also alleged that Pfeffer tried to take Officer Fitzgerald's service weapon, then carjacked someone by threatening to kill them if they did not surrender their vehicle. He later abandoned the vehicle on the 1900 block of North 30th Street.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that court documents say the night of the murder, Pfeffer's mother picked him up at 29th Street and Ridge Avenue, where sources say his father lives. She then drove him back to their home in Buckingham Township where he was arrested Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources also said Pfeffer's mother was in Philadelphia for a wedding on Saturday night and dropped off Miles, his brother and a friend to meet up with friends. She arranged to pick them up after the wedding or whenever they were ready to leave, according to the source.

Rule reports through sources that Pfeffer may have tried to burn the murder weapon in a firepit at the home in Buckingham Township. Investigators may be using what they recovered from the home to track down information on the gun and if it's linked to other crimes.

During an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said he would not comment on Pfeffer's alleged criminal history. FOX 29 previous reported that Pfeffer was charged with making terroristic threats against a Central Bucks School District high school.

"I don’t understand it, I can’t explain it, I wish I could, I wish I had the answer to stop it, but I don’t, so we’re going to do the best with what we have and never give up," Weintraub said. "I've been thinking and praying for Officer Fitzgerald."