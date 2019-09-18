Family of slain Temple University student sues bar for over serving victim, murderer

The family of a slain Temple University student has filed a lawsuit against a North Philadelphia bar for overserving the victim and her killer which they believe contributed to the murder.

Along with high powered Philadelphia-area attorney Bob Mongeluzzi, the family alleges the staff at Pub Webb served too many alcoholic shots to Jenna Burleigh and her convicted killer Joshua Hupperterz.

“The family has filed this to bring attention to this problem, to change behavior out there, to make sure that bar owners don’t over serve patrons." Webb said. "There is an incredible profit motive to continue to sell alcohol drink after drink after drink.”

Investigators say Hupperterz strangled Burleigh to death following a late night of drinking in Aug. of 2017.

Burleigh's father says there are enough laws in place to prevent such tragedy from happening again, but he wants college town bars to do their part.

“It would be impossible to police every bar every hour they’re open so it has to be self enforcement," Ed Burleigh said.