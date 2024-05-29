Family of victim in motorcycle crash seek answers: ‘They passed the light because they was being pursued'

A memorial in Philadelphia is growing, and a family is speaking out after police say 55-year-old Wilberto Casillas was fatally struck while on his motorcycle by a group of teens in a stolen Kia.

The family told FOX 29 they want to know what happened in the final moments leading up to the crash after police were seen on surveillance video arriving on the scene within seconds of the deadly impact.

The deadly crash occurred at North Front Street and East Hunting Park Avenue in the Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police say five juveniles, ages 14-17, were inside a stolen white Kia sedan when they ran a red light and crashed into Wilberto’s silver Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, police say the Kia came to a stop about half a block later before five juvenile suspects attempted to escape on foot.

Four female juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 17, have since been charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver, who officials identified at Bryce Neely, has been charged with murder in the third degree, accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, fleeing and eluding police officers, accident involving death while not licensed, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, theft, involuntary manslaughter, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

During a presser Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney Larry Krasner was asked whether he could confirm police sources saying the accused driver was wearing an electronic ankle monitor from prior serious charges.

"I can neither confirm nor will I deny that there may have been an ankle monitor on the driver," DA Krasner replied.

"If they know they are youngsters, don’t follow them, and if you do, do it in a way, a manner that you’re not going to hurt other human beings because my brother didn’t have no business being dead at this moment, he was just minding his own business going to his garage," said Maria Torres-Casillas, the victim’s sister. "They passed the light cause they was being pursued."

Will’s family said he would repair motorcycles and cars at the garage near 4th Street and Wyoming, a job he loved, second to being "dad" to his five children.

"These kids are his life," said the sister. "He’s going to be missed. He was well-known in the neighborhood. He was always helping people."

The Philadelphia Police Department sent FOX 29 an update Wednesday night announcing two officers have been placed on administrative duty.