Family of victims in Kendall Stephens rape case speak out: 'I feel like she was grooming my nephews'

The aunt of two young boys who were allegedly raped by an LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia is speaking out. about the disturbing allegations.

The victims’ aunt spoke exclusively to FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira and asked to remain anonymous out of respect for her and her nephew’s privacy.

Kendall Stephens has been a prominent figure in Philadelphia, notably a vocal trans activist serving on the LGBTQ+ advisory board for District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Stephens is facing rape related charges of two young boys ages nine and 13 for incidents that date back to September. officials say.

The aunt of the two young boys opened up after what court documents allege was repeated sexual abuse by a person her nephews knew as "Aunt Kendall"

"She's a family friend who has been around since they were born," she said. "You had this aunt stature in their life and they’re thinking I don't wanna tell an adult because I don't want something bad to happen to Aunt Kendall."

Stephens most recently made headlines back in 2020 after she survived a brutal hate crime in her Point Breeze home.

An affidavit obtained by FOX 29 details disturbing allegations of multiple sexual encounters with the young boys.

The alleged abuse was reported to Philadelphia police back on September 25th, 2023.

The aunt told FOX 29 her youngest nephew, just 7 years old reported the alleged abuse to their grandmother and that’s when she says her two other nephews opened up.

"We were able to sit them down individually is when they broke down and cried and said everything that happened," said the aunt.

And when she and her mother approached Stephens about the situation she recalled "she didn't deny it to us, she tried to flip the story and say my nephew tried to kiss her first…he's 9 years old. No he didn't."

The family member said the emotional toll this has taken on her family has been devastating..

"I feel like she was grooming my nephews…my nephews have definitely endured a lot."

Despite that, she says her family won’t back down on their fight for justice.

"I don’t want her stature to be able to use this reputation and think that it’s gonna be able to get her out of this situation because what she did to my nephews is unbelievable.

The details in the allegations against Stephens are developing as the investigation of the case is ongoing.

Bail for Stephens has been set at $500,000.