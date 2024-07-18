Family reacts after man, 27, shot 7 times, killed in Overbrook

A 27-year-old man’s life was cut short after someone fatally shot him seven times in Overbrook.

The violent episode happened Thursday morning, around 11:30, out on the street on the 5400 block of Gainor Road.

The man was shot seven times in the chest, officials said.

Someone drove him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle. The man died at the hospital.

His distraught family did not want to comment on camera, but his grandmother did say he was killed in the backyard of his home.

An active investigation is underway. No weapons have been recovered. Police are actively looking for Ring doorbell cameras or any other home surveillance video that may help the investigation.

As with all homicides in the city, the Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

